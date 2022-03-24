Tanzania: Tawa Keen to Resolve Mkungunero Border Dispute

THE Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority (TAWA) is keen on addressing a boundary dispute pitting the Mkungunero Game Reserve and nearby villagers.

Speaking here on Monday, TAWA Board Chairperson Major General (Retired) Hamis Semfuko said that the authority had prioritized putting the territorial dispute to an end.

According to Retired Major General, the conflict was jeopardizing the authority conservation activities in the area.

"We cannot afford seeing the dispute getting out of our control for the good of the Reserve, we will put the matter to bed once and for all," he said.

The TAWA Board Chairperson said he was dismayed to see how the villagers defied directives from the authority's officials. He said that the villagers were set to reap fortunes from tourism and conservation related activities which will be implemented by TAWA.

"This place will blossom and the villagers will benefit a great deal once this dispute comes to an end," said the retired military officer.

The border dispute in question pits Kimotorok villagers who accuse the Game Reserve of redefining the boundaries and encroaching into part of their village.

In the same vein, the TAWA Board Chairperson who also witnessed a ground breaking ceremony for a three tourism related projects in the area, revealed that the government had disbursed 12.9bn/- to the authority for undertaking the administration and sustainable management of wildlife resource and biodiversity conservation outside National Parks and Ngorongoro Conservation Area (NCA).

The activities to be executed through the funding include an upgrading of a 47.5 kilometres stretch at Mkungunero Game Reserve, a main gate and a picnic site, all to the tune of 693m/-.

On her part, the Head of the Game Reserve, Khadija Malongo said the reserve formed an integral part of the Tarangire Ecosystem which connects Tarangire National Park and Simanjiro plains and acts as an important refuge and calving ground for wildlife, particularly ungulates from the park during wet seasons.

It is also a natural corridor for wildlife migrating from Tarangire National Park into neighboring reserves.

The terrain of the Reserve is chiefly open grassland and swamp, acacia woodlands and sparse pockets of bushy thickets. The landscape lends itself to being the perfect habitat for game such as elephant, buffalo, zebra, wildebeest and buffalo.