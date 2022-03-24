Tanzania: Tz Poised to Become Mineral Refinery Hub

TANZANIA's plan to become a regional processing and refining hub for minerals is taking shape, following the decision by Kabanga project management to adopt the Hydrometallurgical Processing Technology (HPT).

The Hydrometallurgical Processing Technology (HPT) is an aqueous processing technology that selectively targets the valuable metals in a concentrate for extraction.

The green refining technology is more cost efficient than smelting and has a significantly lowered environmental impact. Minerals Minister Dr Dotto Biteko disclosed this during a meeting with Burundi Minister for Energy and Minerals, Engineer Ibrahim Uwizeye that took place in Ngara town recently.

The meeting was attended by, among others, Tanzania Ambassador to Burundi, Dr Jilly Maleko, the Burundi Ambassador to Tanzania, Engineer Gervais Abayeho as well as the Executive Secretary of the Central Corridor Project, Capt Dukundane Dieudonne.

Dr Biteko commended President Samia Suluhu Hassan for implementing people-oriented projects including the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project that will link Dar Port -Kigoma-Msongati (Burundi) to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

"The implementation of the Kabanga Nickel project and the SGR is a golden opportunity we had been waiting for a long time. The projects will create many employment opportunities.

Tanzania will be at the forefront of the global transition to a low carbon economy while securing local jobs creation and sustainable development," he said.

Kabanga Nickel will produce the battery metals needed to generate green energy globally while a refinery located in Kahama District, Shinyanga Region will directly export nickel and other battery metals in high demand to build electric vehicles worldwide.

The Kabanga project is owned by Tembo Nickel Corporation, a joint stock company owned 16 per cent by the government of Tanzania and 84 per cent by Kabanga Nickel.

Kabanga is the largest development-ready Nickel Sulphide deposit in the world, with resource estimate of 58 million metric tonnes with at least 30 years life of mine and further production upside.

During the meeting, Minister Biteko warned a few greedy people who were reported to buy land from citizens in areas surrounding the Kabanga project termed as "Tegesha" at a throwaway price, and later claim a big amount in compensation. 'We have already identified the culprits and the government will not pay them any compensation," he emphasized.

On his part, Burundi's Minister for Energy and Minerals Eng Uwizeye said they have a lot to learn from Tanzania's long experience in the mining sector.

"Burundi has large deposits at Muremela and Msongati Nickel deposits thus a need to borrow a leaf from Tanzania's vast mining experience," he stated.

Tembo Nickel Country Manager, Mr Benedict Busunzu, on the other hand, said a total of 1.3 billion US dollars had been injected in the project.

Out of the amount 950 million US dollars was initial capital while 350 million US dollars was for the construction of a refinery plant at Kahama, a distance of 320 kms from Kabanga.

He expressed satisfaction on preliminary activities being implemented at the site camp, in Ngara district including identifying people for compensation.

A team of valuers had already visited the site camp and was compiling a list of people to be resettled for compensation.

"Various activities are in progress at the camp site including a team of valuers which was compiling a list of people to be resettled for compensation. The project will offer employment opportunities to between 800- 1,900 Tanzanians," he said.