Tanzania: Bukoba Council Embarks On Avocado Commercial Farming

BUKOBA District Council has embarked on avocado commercial farming in efforts to improve people's livelihoods. This was revealed by Bukoba District Agricultural and Livestock Development Officer (DALCO), Mr Babylus Mashauri.

He explained that three avocado nurseries had already been established at Ibwera village, where farmers could easily get the improved "Hass" avocado seedlings at 3,000/- per tree for planting at their farms. "The improved "Hass" avocado seedlings are fast maturing and are in big demand.

Farmers are highly encouraged to diversify avocado farming as an additional cash crop to the traditional coffee. The farmers are advised to separate avocado trees from food crops including banana and beans to avoid interrupting the food security," he said.

Mr Mashauri also revealed that the Council had established collecting centres for bananas at Katoma and Kemondo before they are transported to markets in various towns and cities including Kahama, Morogoro and Dar es Salaam.

Meanwhile, Bukoba District Commissioner (DC), Mr Moses Machali has hailed the Agricultural Non State Actors Forum (ANSAF), for supporting government efforts in improving the agriculture sector.

Bukoba District Assistant Administrative Secretary, Mr Ajesy Katumwa, made the remarks on early this week, on behalf of Mr Machali, while closing seven-day training on Social Accountability Monitoring (SAM), which was attended by councilors and experts.

"On behalf of all Bukoba residents, I thank ANSAF for the timely support that had enabled the experts and councilors to make right decisions to make close follow-up on the projects which have positively improved people's livelihoods resulting in economy growth," he said.

Bukoba DC Vice-Chairman, Mr Privatus Mwoleka explained that through ANSAF support the council's experts and councilors had been trained in capacity building and social accountability monitoring (SAM), while citizens' platforms had been established at the grassroots level involving citizens by assisting them in setting priorities and present best solutions.

However, he said the Bukoba Council is facing shortage of 32 agricultural extension officers. While the needed number stood at 97 those available were 65. A Value Chain Specialist with ANSAF, Mr Owen Nelson explained that the institution was supporting government efforts through involvement of policy makers with aim to double productivity in the agricultural sector.

"We are also focusing on policy research to enable decision makers to increase productivity and contribute to the national economy. We have also been training small entrepreneur farmers on best practices in the agricultural sector," he said.

He listed councils in the Lake Zone that had benefited through SAM training include Ukerewe, Bunda, Butiama, Rorya, Musoma DC, Kyerwa, Karagwe, Bukoba DC, Biharamulo, Muleba, Ngara and Missenyi.