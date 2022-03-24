Tanzania: Agri Firm Eyes to Mechanise 50,000 Hectares of Farms

THE Grosso Africa, company that rents and sells farming equipment, seeks to reach out to Tanzanian farmers in 15 regions and mechanise their farming.

Company's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Nuradin Osman told the 'Daily News' recently that they look forward to mechanizing 50,000 hectares of farms in the country and adding value to the sector.

"Our intention is to lead the complete value chain from farm to fridge with a focus on providing protein-rich healthy foods," Mr Osman vowed, elaborating that the firm would particularly work with farmers already in their groups formed under their associations.

Born in Somalia and raised in Holland, Mr Osman has utilised this experience to spur his vision for the development of Africa; and he pioneers initiatives aimed at boosting agricultural and food security selfsufficiency.

He extolled the productivity benefits of mechanisation, clearly identifying the employment benefits which will emerge in the post-harvest and processing side.

"We understand that farmers, mostly small scale, cannot buy tractors, so we will buy equipment and hire to them by contract. "We bring technology at affordable prices," he said, mentioning some of the targeted regions as Morogoro, Arusha, Tanga, Mbeya, Iringa and others. He said the company will support farmers growing all types of beans in those regions. The company focuses on the distribution of conservation agriculture equipment and smart farming solutions while offering agricultural contracting and leasing to farmers.

The company supports its farmers through highly skilled farm machinery operators and agricultural experts with decades of experience in the agriculture machinery industry and technology.

The company's brands include Massey Ferguson, Challenger, Fendt, Valtra and GSI, distributed through more than 3,100 independent dealers and distributors worldwide.

"We are building relationships with key partners and organizations such as machinery manufacturers, suppliers of agroinputs and implements, vendors, agencies, institutions, funders and operators across the agricultural value chain," he said.

In 2020, Mr Osman launched Grosso Foods B.V. to focus on farmer-level transformations-- increasing yields, reducing post-harvest losses, improving market access, and elevating product margins based on three core pillars: investment, advocacy, and project management.