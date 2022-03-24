Kenya: Janet Mbugua Has Declined Offer for Kiambu DG Post - Moses Kuria

Nairobi — Chama Cha Kazi leader Moses Kuria says seasoned journalist and women rights activist Janet Mbugua had declined his offer to become deputize him in the Kiambu Gubernatorial contest.

Kuria, who is vying for the Kiambu Governor's seat said that Mbugua was the most qualified to deputize him, but she had declined the offer citing personal reasons.

"I am shattered. After scoring the highest marks in the talent search for Kiambu Deputy Governor, Janet Mbugua will not be taking up the job due to unforeseen personal emergencies that she has to attend to in the immediate term," stated the Gatundu South law maker.

Kuria further noted that his administration would find a way to benefit from Mbugua's experience and capacity in the future.

"I feel the loss. Janet is a huge inspiration for the youth, for professionals, for women and for young mothers of this country ," he stated.

In reponse, Mbugua thanked Kuria for considering her, but said that currently she is not ready to engage in active politics.

"I remain available in support of quality service to the good people of Kiambu and all of Kenya, more so vulnerable women and girls," she stated.

The Gatundu South lawmaker had earlier this month asked interested female candidates to apply to be his running mate in the race for the Kiambu Governor seat.

He said he is looking for an aggressive and professional lady to be his running mate.