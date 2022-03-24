Namibia: NSX Launches Scholars' Investment Challenge

THE Namibian Stock Exchange (NSX) launched the annual Namibian Scholars' Investment Challenge (NSIC) earlier this month.

The due date for registering is 25 March.

In the challenge, launched in partnership with Old Mutual, Future Media and the Financial Literacy Initiative (FLI), student teams are given a fictitious amount of N$500 000 each to invest on the NSX between April and September 2022.

"The five top teams will be rewarded with cash prizes from Old Mutual, with the overall best-performing team winning a grand prize of N$50 000," reads a statement from the organisers.

NSX chief executive officer Tiaan Bazuin says all pupils in grades 10 to 12, as well as students at Namibian universities are invited to register teams for this exciting competition.

"The NSIC 2021 was an exciting year with great returns. We hope to see a positive year in the market, that more teams will participate and outperform last year's results," Bazuin says.

Old Mutual acting marketing and communications executive Ashante Manetti says Old Mutual Namibia continues to demonstrate a firm commitment to the development of the Namibian youth's financial skills.

"The NSIC is well positioned in providing our university students and pupils an opportunity to better understand our capital market and how it operates. Thus, our investment of N$200 000 is intended to plant a seed that will help the youth discover their talent before their prime," Manetti says.

Future Media project manager Christine Venter says: "It's important for students to learn how to manoeuvre the challenges and opportunities of the investment market. Hands-on experiences like this competition will give them invaluable skills to thrive."

The FLI's involvement in the NSIC helps to fulfil their mandate to enhance the financial education of individuals and micro, small, and medium enterprises in Namibia.

"FLI advocates the importance of providing the necessary information and skills to the NSIC participants to lay a long-term investment foundation," the statement reads.