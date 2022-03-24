Namibia: Alleged Omusati 'Kidnap' Victim Found Drowned

OMUSATI police commissioner Titus Shikongo on Wednesday denied claims on social media that a seven-year-old girl was abducted at Okathimakamwe village in Omusati region.

Shikongo confirmed to The Namibian that the Ogongo Police Station had received a report regarding the abduction of the girl by an unidentified person on Tuesday evening.

Information widely shared on social media on Wednesday suggested that the girl was abducted while she and her nine-year-old brother were harvesting mopane worms in nearby bushes.

According to Shikongo, the girl's body was discovered floating in a water pond on Wednesday morning.

"A team of senior detectives was also dispatched and the scene was thoroughly combed for any possible evidence. The body was found intact with no signs of harm or violation and was positively identified by family members," he said.

He added that police investigations could not uncover anything that suggests any ulterior factors at the scene.

The body has been taken to Okahao police mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

"It is only then that the police can provide a conclusive cause of death," he said.

He further said initial information from the deceased's brother, who was with the girl, suggested that an unknown male person wearing a white T-shirt had approached and chased them. The kidnapper had then allegedly caught up with the girl and stuffed her mouth before carrying her away, according to the initial report.

"However, upon further inquiry with the same boy, this morning (Wednesday) he changed his version to suggest that the girl went into the water pond and drowned. He then had to tell lies out of fear because they had been warned not to play in the water.