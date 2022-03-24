Zimbabwe: Joy As New Clinic Opens in Gokwe

Villagers from Gokwe's Mapfungautsi area yesterday expressed joy and relief after the commissioning of a new clinic built with devolution funds.

The clinic, which will cater for over 11 000 households, immediately served over 50 patients on the first day of existence.

The villagers, some of whom said they were walking for over 5km to the nearest clinic, said they were happy that the Government was delivering.

"I am very happy; we have been struggling when it comes to health service delivery here. We are relieved, thanks to the Government," said an elated Mrs Rera Moyana of Ward 4.

Another villager, Mr Tongai Mapfumo, said some lives were lost after some of the villagers failed to get medical attention on time.

"I remember there was my cousin who was bitten by a snake and died as he could not get immediate medical attention.

"So we are relieved that we now have one, I would like to congratulate the Second Republic for this huge score in our area," he said.

The new $35 million Mapfungautsi Polyclinic is another of the many devolution-funded projects in Gokwe that have been completed.

It comprises three post-natal rooms, four female wards, four male wards an outpatients section and will service at least 11 000 households.

Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Larry Mavima, who commissioned the clinic, said the devolution programme brought about by the Second Republic continued to post major successes.

"It is indeed a great honour and privilege for me to grace this landmark occasion for the commissioning of Mapfungautsi Polyclinic here in Gokwe Town, in Ward 4.

"I am excited to grace this auspicious event wherein Government remains resolute towards empowering local authorities. Accordingly, the advent of devolution funds has seen councils like Gokwe Town Council produce results which we are witnessing today," said Minister Mavima.

He commended Gokwe Town Council for embracing Vision 2030, which he said was transforming people's lives daily, without leaving anyone behind.

He said President implemented the devolution programme in his first year in office and since then, the programme has changed lives in many aspects.

"Having realised that this project had taken too long to complete, Government committed to providing financial support to Gokwe Town Council. Accordingly, I am proud to announce that central Government disbursed over $20,7 million devolution funds to Gokwe Town Council for this project.

"Credit is also given to the council for committing around $14,9 million to this project. The project, therefore, has a total cost of $35,7 million. Once again, allow me to thank you members of the community for the invaluable support and unity towards the success of this project," he said.

Minister Mavima said Government also funded the refurbishment of another healthcare facility, Promise Medical Clinic in Gokwe, which was now working as a transitory Covid-19 isolation centre for Gokwe South District.

"The facility was once used as a beerhall but the Government, as well as Gokwe Town Council, saw it necessary to convert it to a health facility to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 and other diseases," he said.

Gokwe Town Council chairperson, Councillor Never Gwanzura, said the new clinic was a welcome development in the district.

"Good and affordable health is central to human happiness and well being. A healthy population is crucial for the realisation of economic growth and the achievement of an upper middle income society as well as for Gokwe to achieve Municipal status by 2025," he said.

Cllr Gwanzura said the clinic was expected to respond to the burden of increased morbidity and mortality posed by both communicable and non-communicable diseases.

"It's a facility that we believe will go a long way in serving lives and improve our well being as the people of Gokwe," he said.