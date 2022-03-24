Ghana: Jordan to Join Team Today

Jordan Ayew, right, gestures to his sibling and Ghana captain Andre Ayew (file photo).

Crystal Palace's winger, Jordan Ayew, is expected to join the Black Stars today ahead of the team's World Cup qualifier.

Unlike his brother, Andre Ayew who is missing the crunch tie due to suspension, Jordan is out after reportedly testing positive to Covid-19.

An FA source told the Times Sports yesterday that Jordan will join the team for the second leg scheduled for Tuesday, March 29 in Abuja.

But having tested negative, he will be assessed by the medical team and when declared match fit, he would be among the warriors to shoot down the Super Eagles.