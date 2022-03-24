Namibia: Coachella Namibia Set for Early April

THE outside is open again and it seems the best way to celebrate this is with a small and medium enterprise engagement event that will give Windhoek its groove back.

From 1 to 3 April the Coachella Namibia Festival will be held at Sam Nujoma Stadium in Katutura as an opportunity for small and medium enterprises to connect with each other, members of the public, and bigger corporations.

According to the team, the festival also aims for members of the public to interact and network with each other.

The three-day event will kick off with an all-white party on the Friday, with musical performances by acts like Ethnix, Exit, Skrypt and many more.

Event co-organiser David Nghiyalasha describes the weekend as "the ultimate vibe", and encourages the public to attend all three days of the event.

"People should come because it's going to be an event full of fun activities, great music and food, plus we are going to host some activities that have never been done before," he says.

'Coachella' is a well-known music and art festival that has been around since 1999 in the The Coachella Valley in California.

It has gained popularity, attracting hundreds of thousands of people to date, showcasing mind-blowing visual art, and has been headlined by musical acts such as Coldplay, City Girls, Gun N Roses and The Weeknd.

All available stalls are sold out, but for tickets and more information, the team can be contacted at 081 253 9893 or [email protected]

- Anne Hambuda is a poet, writer, social commentator and media personality. Email her at [email protected] for more.