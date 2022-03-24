Ghana/Nigeria: Black Stars, Super Eagles Supporters Lock Horns Today

The sports rivalry between Ghana and neighbours, Nigeria will be stretched a notch higher tomorrow and Tuesday, March 29 when the Black Stars lock horns with the Super Eagles in two legs for a slot in November's FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar.

The game has heightened tension and anxiety among fans of the two countries ahead of the clash as both sides aim to snatch the bragging rights.

As a result, supporters of the two teams - Black Stars and Super Eagles - will lock horns in a friendly match at the Madina Astro Turf today at 3pm.

The aim for this game, as explained to the Times Sports by a member of the organisers on conditions of anonymity, is to foster friendship between fans from the two countries.

The source said the match would also be used to preach peace and unity among the two set of fans.

"We have been neighbours and good friends as well as we want to use the power of football to strengthen that relationship. We as fans have missed this high profile game between the two countries so we are glad we will witness one soon.

"This time, we want the fans to be part of the occasion; we also want to be in the centre of the fun. We believe that just as both teams will try to undo the other on the pitch, the fans may have similar ambitions; the reason a tough contest is anticipated.

The source said both supporters have been allotted separate times to train to put up a good performance to entertain the fans.