Zimbabwe: President Launches Borehole Drilling Scheme

THERE was joy and jubilation in St Mary's, Chitungwiza yesterday as President Mnangagwa launched the Presidential Borehole Scheme meant to provide clean water to the people in line with Vision 2030.

The move is also in line with President Mnangagwa urban renewal agenda meant to ease water challenges in urban centres.

For the past 20 years, the residents were receiving substandard service from successive MDC councils, but President Mnangagwa yesterday turned a new page, that will see boreholes providing water in the short term as works progresses on the completion of the Kunzvi Dam that will end water challenges in greater Harare.

Under the borehole drilling scheme, Harare and Chitungwiza are expected to get over 200 solar powered boreholes with another 20 being drilled in Marondera.

Other cities will also benefit from the scheme.

Thousands of St Mary's residents lined the roads to witness the President commission the borehole.

The President was accompanied by Vice President Chiwenga, Zanu PF Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Zanu PF Chairman Hon Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri among and senior party officials.

As the President arrived, the crowds broke into a frenzy, cheering and ululating.

President Mnangagwa said the Second Republic has intervened in urban councils through availing clean water to the people.

Besides, availing clean water to the people, the Central Government is also rehabilitating roads such as Seke Road, which links Harare and the dormitory town among other roads.

"We have secured investors from Dubai, United Arab Emirates willing to partner the Government by availing clean water to the people. I engaged them and they said what do you want us to do for you? I said we want clean water. In a short space of time they responded by drilling boreholes which we are launching today.

"Out of the 20 boreholes drilled under the scheme, I heard that six are now operational with residents fetching clean water from the tap. The boreholes are solar powered," said President Mnangagwa.

President Mnangagwa urged the local community to protect their sources of water.

"We are urging you to protect the boreholes from vandalism".

After seeing water delivered to the homes, residents of St Mary's pleaded to have an audience with the President and he duly obliged.

"Tauya kuno tanzwa navatungamiriri venyu vemusangano weZanu PF kuti matambura nenyaya yemvura. Ndine shamwari dzangu dzeku Dubai. Takavati mungatibatsira nekuti tiise mvura ku Harare, vakabvuma. Zvakangoitika mwedzi wapera uyo, saka pasina kana nguva vakatuma mukomana uyu referring to Prevailing International chief executive officer Mr Tempter Tungwarara. Saka tichaisa zvibhorani muno dzamara mati hatichadi mvura yedu. So far they have drilled 20 boreholes and six have already been installed solar system. We want to ensure clean water in the area," said President Mnangagwa.

Mr Tungwarara said as disporians they heeded President's calls to invest back home.

"We are doing this project under the Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme. We have done 20 boreholes so far. We are going to do drill boreholes across Harare. It is the same set up with solar power boreholes," said Mr Tungwarara.