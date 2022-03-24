Namibia: 'AR Five' Fined for Helping Shack Dweller During Covid-19

FIVE Affirmative Repositioning (AR) activists were each sentenced to a fine of N$300 or 10 days' imprisonment following their arrest in 2020 for violating Covid-19 regulations on public gatherings.

One of the arrested activists, Elifas Nghitomoka, says it is customary for the movement to visit informal settlements to assist where they can.

Nghitomoka, along with Isdor Kamati, Sem David, Victor Erastus and Samuel Jusias were yesterday sentenced in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court in Katutura.

"On 8 April 2020, we decided to visit the home of a man who is mentally ill and rebuild his house as it was completely dilapidated, and not worth living in," Nghitomoka yesterday said.

Because the five men needed help in restructuring the shack, they asked members of the community's assistance, he said.

"The conditions this man were living in were unbearable, which is why we saw the need to help him," he said.

Nghitomoka said while they were busy restructuring the shack, the police arrived and the five AR activists were locked up.

"On the same day we were represented by our lawyer, Nambili Mhata, and were released, but appeared in court soon after," he said.

AR president Job Amupanda yesterday confirmed the arrest in a statement.

He said president Hage Geingob, former president Hifikepunye Pohamba and other government elites in 2020 organised a party at the parliament - not to rebuild the homes of the poor, but to dance and enjoy cake.

He said this gathering was widely publicised as having violated Covid-19 regulations, yet the police and the courts have not taken action against them for violating Covid-19 regulations.

"As a movement, we are proud of the AR Five for standing up and risking themselves as they have done for the poor.

"This is the content and character of an AR activist, and given the opportunity, AR activists will again do anything necessary to assist the poor and those forgotten by the government," Amupanda said.

He said regardless of the government's oppressive regulations, the 'AR Five' were convicted for carrying out "revolutionary duties".

"They reside with the poor and understand the challenges of the community.

"When the history of the post-colonial struggle of the masses of our people is written one day, the names of the AR Five will be written in gold," he said.

Amupanda said all AR activists are implored to emulate the revolutionary morality demonstrated by the activists.

"We would like to thank the fearless young lawyer Nambili Mhata of Nambili Mhata Legal Practitioners, who represented the AR Five free of charge.

"We equally salute all those who contributed to the fine as most of the AR Five are unemployed," he said.