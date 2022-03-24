Ethiopia: Update: Federal government declares humanitarian truce in Tigray effective today; says move paves way for resolution of conflict

Addis Abeba — The Federal Government Communication Service issued a statement this afternoon announcing the government’s decision to declare a humanitarian truce. “Cognizant of the need to take extraordinary measures to save lives and reduce human suffering, the Government of Ethiopia hereby declares an indefinite humanitarian truce effective immediately,” the statement read.

The statement noted that thousands of people from Tigray are fleeing to the neighboring Amhara region in search of assistance and stressed that the situation warrants urgent measures to ensure that those in need are able to receive aid in their localities.

The government went on to call on the international community to ramp up its contributions to alleviate the humanitarian situation. The government also reiterated its commitment to work in collaboration with relevant organizations to expedite the provision of humanitarian assistance to those in need.

The statement recalled that the government has increased the number of United Nations humanitarian flights and expedited through improved clearance procedures the delivery of fuel and cash for payments by aid organizations. “Flights for ICRC, WHO, and the European Union have been facilitated to deliver humanitarian aid,” the statement read.

The statement concluded by calling on Tigrayan forces to withdraw from areas they have occupied in neighboring regions. The federal government expressed optimism that this truce will substantially improve the humanitarian situation and pave the way for the resolution of the ongoing conflict in northern Ethiopia.