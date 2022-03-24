South Africa: MEC Anroux Marais Sends Condolences to Mashiyi's Family

24 March 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Minister Marais mourns the loss of an ambitious shining star: Athanathi Mashiyi

It is with great sadness that we have learned that one of the young women murdered in Khayelitsha over the past weekend was a recent graduate of the Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport's YearBeyond programme.

Athanathi Mashiyi was part of the Scouting in Schools arm of the YearBeyond programme in 2021. She worked at Ntwasahlobo Primary and Luleka Primary and had then progressed to being appointed as a Teacher's Assistant.

At 25 years old, Athanathi was working hard to establish a career path for herself. She enjoyed working with children and had taken the opportunity presented by the YearBeyond programme to take the first steps to equipping herself for future career opportunities.

Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport Anroux Marais said, "It is a great tragedy that we have lost such a lovely and talented young person to senseless acts of violence. Athanathi was a role model in her community, who had taken up the opportunity and put in the hard work to rise above her circumstances and forge a career path for herself."

We express our heartfelt condolences to Athanathi's family, friends and colleagues. Her life was sadly cut short prematurely, but we know she has left a legacy and has been an inspiration to others in her community. We are grateful for her contribution to the lives of the children she worked with.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X