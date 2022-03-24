Namibia Is a Sad Nation

NAMIBIA has been ranked as one of the saddest countries in the world.

According to the World Population Review, Namibia has been ranked 124th out of 146 countries recorded.

The World Happiness Report has been published by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network since 2012 to rank countries on how happy their citizens perceive themselves to be.

The report is based on two key factors - happiness or life evaluation measured through opinion surveys and identifying key elements that determine the well-being and life evaluation across countries.

The 2022 World Happiness Report, which was released last week, shows that Namibia scored 4,45 out of 10 compared to top-ranking countries.

The happiest countries in the world are Finland, Denmark, Norway, Iceland, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, New Zealand, Canada and Austria.

The reason for their good rankings is linked to high life expectancy, a healthy gross domestic product and strong social support.

The leading country, Finland, scored 7,82 on the list of happiest countries.

The report shows that Zimbabwe ranked 145th out of 146 countries recorded and is one of the saddest countries in Africa.