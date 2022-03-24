Lesotho: Majoro Survives No Confidence Vote

20 March 2022
Lesotho Times (Maseru)

PRIME Minister Moeketsi Majoro has survived the no confidence which was filed against him and his administration by Basotho Patriotic Party (BPP) leader, Tefo Mapesela.

Thirty-eight MPs voted for the motion while 68 voted against it.

The motion was being supported by MPs loyal to All Basotho Convention (ABC) leader, Nkaku Kabi. Mr Kabi has been fighting tooth and nail to replace since winning the leadership race in January this year.

Despite losing the race to Mr Kabi, Dr Majoro has stuck to his guns and declared he would stay in power until elections scheduled for later this year. Dr Majoro has received support from the ABC's coalition partner, the Democratic Congress (DC) and other political formations.

It is that support which enabled him to survive the vote.

More to follow

Read the original article on Lesotho Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Lesotho Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X