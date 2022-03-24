Zimbabwe: Chaos Reigns Supreme At Masvingo United, As Former Mayor Resigns From Board

IT never rains but pours for former Premier Soccer League giants, Masvingo United Football Club who have parted ways with former Masvingo Mayor and club chairperson Hubert Fidze amidst boardroom chaos.

Fidze who assumed the club chairperson role in 2020, tendered in his resignation on Tuesday afternoon at a time where there are a plethora of infighting and financial woes rocking the club.

Club spokesperson, Omen Mafa confirmed the development but assured fans that everything is under control at the embattled club.

"It's true, Fidze tendered his resignation. On behalf of the club, I would like to wish Fidze all the best in his future endeavors. He played a very big role in the success of the club. Let me also assure fans that everything is on the right course at the club," Mafa said.

Club deputy chairperson Moses Mavhusa has been elevated to take over from Fidze on a temporary basis.

Una Una as Masvingo United is affectionately known are battling a financial crisis after the club failed to lure sponsorship and resorted to community team status.

The team has resorted to extending a begging bowl to individuals every week to cater for all expenses since they don't have a benefactor.

Inside sources told this publication that Fidze had to quit after the burden to beg had been largely rested on his shoulders as the club chairperson.

Fidze wasn't picking up calls made to his mobile phone since yesterday when this publication tried to get his own side of the story.

The failure to lure sponsors has reportedly escalated and caused divisions amongst the technical and executive teams.

Assistant coach Reason Mugore has been fired on the basis that the club wants to trim its technical staff.

Oddly the letter which he claims was served to him on Tuesday was signed by the former chairperson Fidze on March 17.

Contacted for comment, he said: "I received a letter of contract termination yesterday which stated that the club has decided to down size the number of technical team staff so they sacrificed me."

NewZimbabwe.com is reliably informed that the team has empty coffers and they owe players winning bonuses' for previous games.

At the start of the season, players were promised signing on fees among other benefits which haven't materialised up to now.

Some individuals have chipped in to assist the club on numerous occasions but are reportedly getting agitated by being presented the begging bowl every week.