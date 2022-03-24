Namibia: Namcor's Anti-Vaccine Manager Suspended

THE National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (Namcor) has suspended its health manager Elia Tapalo, two months after he and five colleagues challenged the parastatal's campaign to get vaccinated.

Namcor's spokesperson Utaara Hoveka confirmed the suspension, which is alleged to be for insubordination and gross negligence.

"I confirm the suspension, but am not at liberty to provide any other details as this is an internal matter, " Hoveka said.

It is not clear whether Tapalo's suspension is linked to his anti-vaccine stance.

Tapalo is one of six Namcor employees who dragged the parastatal to court through their lawyers, Metcalfe Beukes Attorneys, over forced vaccinations.

Others are: Karina Indongo, Hoveka, Maritza Swartz, Milly Awaras and Raili Junias.

This was after the parastatal, on 17 January 2022, directed unvaccinated employees to provide weekly negative Covid-19 PCR test results.

Efforts to get comment from Tapalo were not successful at the time of going to print.

Tapalo has worked at Namcor for five years.

Earlier this year, justice minister Yvonne Dausab advised aggrieved employees subjected to mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations by their employers, to consult the labour ministry.