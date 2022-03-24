Zimbabwe: Municipal Cops in Court Over Bribe

FIVE Ruwa Local Board municipal police officers yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court on allegations of demanding a US$100 bribe from a woman they were accusing of illegally operating a grinding mill in Damofalls.

Godfrey Chirape, Stephen Chakupa, Nyasha Mutyatyu, James Madzvimbo and Craig Kaseke were not asked to plead to the criminal abuse of office charges when they appeared before regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje.

They were all remanded in custody to today for bail application.

Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti, prosecuting, alleges that on March 15 this year, the five went to Stand No. 17276 where Loice Musasiwa operates a grocery shop, butchery and grinding mill.

It is said that they then accused her of operating a grinding mill at a prohibited place and forced her to close shop.

The five allegedly locked the grinding mill door with their lock and started demanding US$100 bribe from Musasiwa.

Musasiwa had no money at the time, which prompted the five to leave the place with the grinding mill door locked.

They allegedly left a contact number in the event that Musasiwa managed to find the required bribe money.

Irked by the five's conduct, Musasiwa told her son Clive Musasiwa, who went to report the matter to police.

A trap was then set using a US$100 note and US$20 note before the five were called.

Upon their arrival at Musasiwa's grinding meal, Chakupa then demanded US$190.

Musasiwa allegedly handed US$120 to Madzvimbo whilst the others insisted on more money.

The five were then arrested.