Zimbabwe: I Am a Son of Zanu-PF - Robert Mugabe Jnr

ZIMBABWE'S founding President Robert Mugabe's son yesterday attended President Mnangagwa's star rally in Chitungwiza where he declared that he will always be a son of the Revolutionary Party Zanu PF.

Robert Jnr, who later sat on the high table along with other top Government officials, told reporters in an interview that he knows no other party than Zanu PF.

"I thought I should come and support the party. Like its a family tradition. Since I was born the only thing I knew is Zanu PF. I am a Zanu PF child and I have a Zanu PF soul. It is only right that I continue the legacy," said Robert Jnr.

Welcoming Robert Jnr, Zanu PF spokesperson Cde Chris Mutsvangwa, who is among the crop of youth who crossed the country's borders to join the liberation struggle in the 1970s, said his presence is an inspiration to young people to join the home of the revolution, Zanu PF.

"He is going to be a good encouragement to our youth. To say that, there was a generation of young people from the 1960's and 1970's who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

"It is a matter of continuity from baton stick to baton stick in a continuous rally race for the future of the prosperity of Zimbabwe. Having Robert here is very inspiring, its very reassuring," said Cde Mutsvangwa.

The First son, Emmerson Mnangagwa Jnr, also attended the rally that was attended by more than 20 000 Zanu PF supporters ahead of Saturday by-elections.