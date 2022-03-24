Zimbabwe: Gem Boys Out to Break Platinum Jinx

Mutare — CASTLE Lager Premiership football outfit Manica Diamonds will be out in search of the right formula to outsmart champions FC Platinum on Sunday after the Mutare-based side failed to do so in 180 minutes of open play during their top-flight league debut season.

The Gem Boys have not only failed to beat their highly-rated opponents, after losing by a solitary goal away at Mandava in Zvishavane before succumbing to a 0-2 defeat at Vengere in Rusape during the 2019 season, but they have also failed to breach the Pure Platinum Play defence.

But so many things have changed since then! Manica Diamonds are no longer the underrated top-flight league debutants they were back then in 2019 when the two teams played against each other for the first time.

The Mutare outfit were still using Vengere in Rusape as their home ground before switching to Sakubva following the renovations and subsequent approval of the Mutare football match venue to host PSL games.

Both teams have had wholesome changes since their last meeting in 2019, with a good number of players having left.

For Manica Diamonds, in particular, only five players -- Lawrence Masibera, Timire Mamvura, Jorum Muchambo, Jefrey Takunda and Rodrick Mufudza -- are the only ones remaining in the Gem Boys' squad that played against FC Platinum in 2019.

Back then, defensive midfielder Mufudza, Mamvura, Takunda and goalkeeper Muchambo were regulars in the starting line-up but not anymore.

Thus, Masibera believes they now have what it takes to take the game to their highly-rated opponents and get maximum points from Sunday's clash.

"I do not think it will be the same thing again like in 2019. It is a different set up. Both teams have changed a lot and obviously those changes will reflect on the field of play.

"We are aware that FC Platinum are a big team and playing against them is enough motivation for each and every player. We just have to be at our best as individuals and as a team.

"However, that will certainly not put us under any pressure.

"All we want is to take the game to our opponents and make sure we get the three points we want," said the former Sakubva Primary School and Elise Gledhill Secondary School pupil.

The 29-year-old right-back, who featured in the starting line-up of both matches played against FC Platinum in 2019 and is still part of the Manica Diamonds first XI, is confident that the Gem Boys will last the distance in this years' race for the Premiership title.

"I think we have the desire, we have the hunger for success this season. After failing to make a huge impact in the Chibuku Super Cup it is now the league title that we are all focusing on.

"Make no mistake, we are aware that this is a marathon that is still in its infancy but we are confident of lasting the distance.

"We just want to maintain the form and possibly improve on our away record. Everything else we leave it up to the Almighty," said Masibera.