Namibia: Opuwo Hospital Generator Burnt

THE electricity generator for Opuwo District Hospital was damaged after it was gutted by fire on Tuesday night.

According to executive director in the ministry of health Ben Nangombe, the fire occurred at around 21h00 and was extinguished by hospital staff, members of the Namibian Police, the Opuwo fire brigade and Nored.

"No injuries were recorded and the fire did not spread from the generator stall and did not cause damage to any other parts of the hospital," Nangombe said in a media statement on Wednesday.

The cause of the fire is being investigated and a standby generator has been deployed through Nored.