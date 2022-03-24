Namibia: Opuwo Hospital Generator Burnt

24 March 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eino Vatileni

THE electricity generator for Opuwo District Hospital was damaged after it was gutted by fire on Tuesday night.

According to executive director in the ministry of health Ben Nangombe, the fire occurred at around 21h00 and was extinguished by hospital staff, members of the Namibian Police, the Opuwo fire brigade and Nored.

"No injuries were recorded and the fire did not spread from the generator stall and did not cause damage to any other parts of the hospital," Nangombe said in a media statement on Wednesday.

The cause of the fire is being investigated and a standby generator has been deployed through Nored.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X