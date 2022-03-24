Namibia: Livestock Marketing Returning to Normalcy

THERE was an upward movement in the marketing of livestock during February, proving that the restocking exercise is bearing fruit, says a report by Simonis Storm Securities issued on Tuesday.

Cattle registered a 21,7% year-on-year increase, with sheep recording an 11,1% increase.

Goats went up 53,7%, but pigs dropped by 5,5%.

Quoting figures from the Meat Board, Simonis said year-to-date average auction prices increased from N$32,11/kg to N$34,05/kg, a rise of 6% for cattle, and a decrease from N$38,29/kg to N$35,54/kg (7,2%) for sheep.

"They also dropped from N$40,71/kg to N$38,50/kg (5,4%) for goats and went down from N$37,88/kg to N$35,72/kg for pigs, compared to the same period last year," said Simonis.

Live cattle exports increased by 30,1% year on year (y/y), sheep rose by 46,3% y/y, and pigs by 68,4% y/y in February 2022.

According to the Meat Board, 65% of processed beef exports went to Europe (mainly Norway and the United Kingdom), 22% to the rest of Africa (mainly South Africa, Eswatini and Botswana), and the remaining 13% were sold to China.

"South Africa and Botswana were the only export destinations for sheep and pork, respectively," said Simonis.

Cattle sent to export abattoirs increased significantly by 138,2%, resulting in a 112,5% increase in beef exports.

Herd restocking over the past two years, coupled with favourable prices paid by export abattoirs, have reinforced better marketing performance, said Simonis.

Sheep slaughtering resumed in February 2022, adding to the 11,1% increase in sheep marketing.

However, sheep meat imports for processing in Namibia declined compared to 2021, as export facilities continue to operate below economically sustainable levels, the Meat Board's figures show.