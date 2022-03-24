Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Councillor in Vote Buying Storm

ZANU PF aspiring candidate for Bulawayo's ward 21, Janet Moyo has been accused of vote buying, ahead of Saturday's by-elections.

Moyo will be battling it out with Geshom Zimba (MDC Alliance) and Tinevimbo Maphosa of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

Moyo on Wednesday distributed 50kgs of mealie-meal to her supporters at Tshabalala council hall in a move described by residents as vote buying. According to a WhatsApp voice message in possession of Newzimbabwe.com, the aspiring councilor is heard urging her supporters to go at the hall and get their allocations.

Residents in the ward which covers Tshabalala and Sizinda also confirmed the development.

"When we heard the message that there was mealie -meal distribution at Tshabalala hall, I and other residents went there but we were told that the mealie-meal was only meant for people who are eligible voters and who pledges to vote for Moyo. As a result I and other residents failed to get the mealie meal because we are not members of Zanu PF," said a resident who refused to be named for fear of victimization.

Another resident in the area said she was turned away after being accused of being a CCC supporter.

"When I tried to inquire about the food distribution project, I was blatantly told that my name was not on the list of the beneficiaries because I am not a member of Zanu PF. The question is if the mealie meal was not meant for everybody why use council premises?" asked another residents.

The residents also questioned the timing of the distribution of the mealie meal.

"Why distributing the mealie meal now on the eve of an election? Moyo is trying vote buy people which is unfortunate," said another resident.

It is not clear where the mealie meal came from but some suspect that the mealie meal was supplied by a local Zanu PF official 's milling company.

Moyo could not be reached for comment.

The residents have also accused Moyo of commandeering the apolitical Bulawayo Residents Association (BURA) to campaign for her in the ward.

Last week BURA in conjunction Bulawayo Action Group organized a campaign meeting for Moyo in the ward which was addressed by Zanu PF provincial chairperson Jabulani Sibanda.