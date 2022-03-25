Nigeria: 2023 Presidency - Saraki, Out to Rescue Nigerians From Buhari's Bad Governance

Former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki has been described as enlisting to become the next President of Nigeria in order to rescue the country from the shackles of insecurity, inflation and other related bad governance that the nation has had in the last seven years of President Muhammadu Buhari's All Progressives Congress, APC led administration.

Speaking in Maiduguri on Wednesday, the Leader and Chairman of the Saraki Contact and Advocacy Council Committee

(SACAC), Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher during consultative visit to PDP stakeholders, delegates and supporters from Borno and Yobe state, said Saraki, one of the presidential aspirant on the platform of the opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) is the only trusted and capable hands to emerge President come 2023, and rescue Nigeria and Nigerians from the shackles of insecurity, inflation and other related bad governance imposed on the country in the last seven Muhammadu Buhari and his party.

The presidential campaign team of the former Senate president while soliciting support of stakeholders and delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Borno and Yobe States, said, they were in Borno for advocacy visit to garner support for the ex-Senate president to pick the PDP's presidential ticket.

Hagher said the campaign team had paid similar visits to Gombe, Katsina and other states of the federation as part of its sensitization tour across the country for Senator Saraki, by presenting his vision to Nigerians before his official declaration to join the presidential race for 2023.

Members of the council that accompanied Professor Hagher include; Dr. Ahmadu Musa - Sec, Hon. Fatima Binta Bello, Alhaji Aliyu Maigari, Sen. Shaaba Lafiagi, Mal. Sherif Abdulahi, Hon. Hauwa Bukar, Hon. Abigail Malmo, Comrade Judith Bindi, Moses Aliyu and Comrade David Itopa.

Hagher said apart from the agony and poverty imposed on Nigerians, especially on the people in the North East, the All Progressives Congress had succeeded in dividing Nigeria describing Bukola Saraki as a candidate that goes beyond zoning and is also the candidate that the country needs to address these challenges headlong.

He added that: "He (Saraki) is a true Democrat with courage and not a civilian dictator. He has an ear to listen like the late president Umaru Musa Yar'adua. He is an extension to late Yar'adua."

Speaking further on the threats posed by the activities of insurgents and banditry in the nation, Hagher noted that Borno and Yobe had suffered the most as its future has become compromised.

He said: "Bukola Saraki can wipe away the tears of Nigerians because he understands the nitty/gritty of good governance."

In his welcome address, the State Chairman of the PDP in Borno, Alhaji Zanna Gadama who spoke on behalf of his counterpart from Yobe and the delegates, described Saraki as a leader who is detribalized and have passion for women and youths.

He therefore called on the delegates and party faithful from the two states to continue with the unity and give their maximum support for Saraki's emergence as PDP presidential candidate.