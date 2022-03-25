South Africa: Pretoria's Resolution On Providing Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine Is Defeated in UN General Assembly

A wide view of the General Assembly hall on March 24, 2022 following the vote on the draft resolution regarding the situation in Ukraine. The resolution was adopted by recorded vote (140-5-38).

analysis

South Africa's text excluded any reference to Russia, to try to win Moscow's approval for the resolution and ensure that humanitarian aid could be delivered to Ukraine.

South Africa's proposed resolution on providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine was defeated in the UN General Assembly on Thursday -- because it did not blame Russia for the humanitarian crisis.

Instead, the General Assembly overwhelmingly approved -- by 140 to five votes -- a resolution introduced by Ukraine which squarely attributed the blame to Moscow. It also urged an immediate ceasefire and protection for millions of civilians and the homes, schools and hospitals critical to their survival.

Only Belarus, Syria, North Korea and Eritrea joined Russia in opposing the resolution. They had also voted with Moscow against a General Assembly resolution on 2 March, condemning Russia's aggression against Ukraine and demanding that it withdraw its forces.

There were 38 abstentions from Thursday's resolution on providing humanitarian aid, including Russia's ally China. Unusually, the General Assembly, after adopting Ukraine's resolution, then voted on South Africa's text, which excluded any reference to Russia to try to win Moscow's approval and ensure that humanitarian aid could be delivered.

Pretoria's resolution was defeated by a vote of...