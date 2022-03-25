Kenya: IEBC Creates 2,800 New Centers Ahead of the August Election

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has created 2,800 new centers ahead of the August 9, polls.

While appearing before the Senate Justice and Legal Affairs Committee, the commission Chairperson Wafula Chebukati said the centers will be mapped by the Communications Authority (CA) to ensure coverage with 3G network.

"We have so far come up with 2,800 new centers for purposes of registration and voting. We are in the process of establishing network coverage. We have collected coordinates of 2,603 registration centers which have been given to the Communications Authority for mapping," Chebukati told the MPs Thursday.

IEBC Chief Executive Officer Marjan Hussein pointed out that the commission is on the right track as far as election preparedness is concerned with the commission seeking to procure 134, 000 ballot boxes to cater for the new centers and replace the damaged ones.

"We already have a contract and it is just a matter of issuing Local Purchase Order for procurement. We are in contract with the supplier and the supplier has assured us that materials are ready for to cover for what we have indicated. I therefore think we are in good hands as far as ballot boxes are concerned," Marjan said.

The two assured Kenyans that the polls will be free, fair, credible, impartial and verifiable.

"We are committed as a commission to give Kenyans a simple, impartial, free, fair, verifiable and credible polls. I appeal to all the relevant stakeholders to support us, work with us in ensuring that the upcoming election is peaceful and fair," Chebukati said.

He called on the National Assembly to finalize on legislating on several Bills which are critical in guiding the commission on its electoral mandate.

Members of the National Assembly resumed sittings on Tuesday after a three-week break and they are expected to conclude debate on at least three proposed laws which are crucial to streamlining the management of the August 9 General Elections and future polls.

The legislators expected to deliberate on the Election (Amendment) Bill which seeks to pave way for the IEBC to give priority to manual results relayed by returning officers and to provide for complimentary identification of voters.

The Bill which is sponsored by the Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee Chairperson Jeremiah Kioni further seeks to block aspirants who lose in party nominations from vying as independents.

Chebukati said, if the law is not passed by the end of April, the window for independent candidates will remain opened.