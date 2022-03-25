Nigeria: Buhari Mourns U.S. First Female Secretary of State, Albright

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with President Joe Biden of United States of America, the Albright family and the global diplomatic community over the demise of United States first female Secretary of State, Madeleine Albright.

The president in a statement released by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, recalled his meeting with the international diplomat at Washington in 2015, and the warmth and savvy of a woman who excelled in a turf hitherto considered the exclusive preserve of men.

"She helped shape and steer Western foreign policy after the Cold War. She will be sorely missed," Buhari said.

Recounting the exploits of the woman who first served as US Ambassador to the UN under President Bill Clinton, and later as Secretary of State, the president said it was to her eternal credit that she championed human rights and democracy round the world, raised funds for Democratic presidential hopefuls, and Co-chaired the Independent Global Commission on Justice, Security and Governance, along with Nigeria's Professor Ibrahim Gambari, in what is known as Albright-Gambari Independent Commission, and was also Convener of the Aspen Ministerial Forum of former Foreign Ministers drawn from all over the world, among others.

Buhari hailed the mentoring Albright gave younger diplomats, who are now at the peak of their careers, and prayed that her soul would rest in peace, even as America and the world continue to relish her services to humanity.