Tanzania: Nyamagana District Registers Over 31,000 Students

A TOTAL of 31,787 students in Nyamagana District, Mwanza Region have been enrolled for primary and secondary school education in 2022 academic year.

The number includes 14,573 children who have joined primary schools, 7,201 who joined pre-primary and 10,007 others who have been enrolled for secondary school studies in schools located in Nyamagana District.

The figures were issued by the Nyamagana District Commissioner, Ms Amina Makilagi when she was highlighting achievements registered by the district during the one year in office of President Samia Suluhu. She said the enrolled students in secondary schools accounted to 84 per cent of those selected.

"During this one year of President Samia, a total of 103 classrooms have been built in the district for secondary education," Ms Makilagi said.

She said the district is in the process of completing eight classrooms and one staff room at Bulale, Sahwa and Lwanhima secondary schools.

She said the district received 670m/- for the construction of a new secondary school that is still under construction in Mkolani Ward.

She said the school would have eight classrooms, two offices, an administrative block, a library, three laboratories, one teacher's house and 20 toilet pits.

She noted that livestock sector has also registered significant achievement in one year of President Samia in power, whereby the district successfully vaccinated 141 cows, 26 goats and 428 dogs.

She said their district has now completed the construction of a mini sheep and goats abattoir in the Nyahingi-Mkolani area.