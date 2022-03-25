Malawi: Chakwera Hires New Board for Mera

President Lazarus Chakwera has hired a new board and reconstituted the Board of Directors of the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority ( MERA) as the country is in panic mood as this will lead to an eventual rise in prices of fuel in the country.

The Office of the President and Cabinet says in a statement that President Chakwera has hired the new board in exercise of his power under section 5 (1) of the Energy Regulation Act.

Secretary to the President and Cabinet Zanga-Zanga D. Chikhosi says in a statement released on 24th March, 2022 that the appointments are subject to confirmation by the Public Appointments Committee of Parliament.

MERA, has been operating without board of directors after the resignation of the previous one as they were about to be removed from office by government on grounds of incompetence and they failed to appear before the Public Appointments Committee.

Mr. Reckford Kampanje is the Board Chair with Ms. Innocencia Chirombo as the Vice Chairperson.