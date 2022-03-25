Malawi: State Capture, Worsening Corruption Worry Civil Rights Activists

Civil rights activists say they are worried with increasing incidents of state capture and what they say worsening state of corruption in the country.

National Anti-Corruption Alliance Chairperson, Moses Mkandawire said this on Thursday in Lilongwe during a press conference.

Mkandawire alleged there is state capture by some individuals in the private sector, describing this as worrying.

Youth and Society Executive Director Charles Kajoloweka read a communiqué after a two-day meeting of civil society organisations (CSOs) which, in part, says the CSOs want authorities to establish a commission of enquiry to establish a full scale of state capture.

According to the communiqué, what Malawians have seen is just a tip of the iceberg.

According to Kajoloweka, the CSOs are demanding accountability of the Judiciary and law enforcement agencies in the management of cases related to state capture.

The statement says the CSOs are demanding speed in the asset recovery processes from state capture cases and accountability of the same.

The CSOs are also demanding the expediting of the recruitment of the Auditor General and the Director General of the Financial Intelligence Authority.

The CSOs have also demanded the speedy release of the Public Sector Reform report which they accuse President Lazarus Chakwera of sitting on for a long time.

They say a lot of corruption is taking place in security institutions such as Malawi Defence Force, Malawi Police Service and Immigration Department and that the excuse has always been that you cannot investigate them because of fear of interfering with national security.