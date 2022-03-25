Rwanda: U.S. Joint Task Force Commander in Rwanda

24 March 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Bertrand Byishimo

Rwanda Defense Force top officials on March 23, received a delegation led by Major General William Zana, the US Army's Commanding General for the Combined Joint Task Force in the Horn of Africa.

He was received by the RDF Air Force Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Jean Jacques Mupenzi on behalf of the Chief of Defence Staff.

According to a statement from RDF, they discussed security cooperation between RDF and US AFRICA Command (USAFRICOM) to include areas of partnership, opportunities and mutual interest.

Other discussions revolved around different extremists' organisations that threaten continental security and the positive impressions of Rwanda's contribution to the security across the region and beyond.

