Uganda: Opposition Chooses Asuman Basaalirwa to Battle NRM's Among for Speakership

24 March 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

The opposition political parties have voted JEEMA president Asuman Basaalirwa to compete against NRM's Anita Among for the speakership.

On Thursday, the opposition caucus in parliament sat and agreed to vote for their flagbearer in the forthcoming speakership race.

In the secret ballot, the Bugiri Municipality legislator polled 49 votes against Jonathan Odur's 20 to emerge the winner

Basaalirwa will now battle with the ruling National Resistance Movement's Anita Among in the speakership race that climaxes tomorrow Friday during a special sitting at the Kololo Independence grounds.

The Ugandan parliament will tomorrow Friday sit to vote the speaker of the 11th parliament for the next four years after the office holder, Jacob Oulanyah died on Sunday in Seattle in the US where he had been admitted with a terminal illness.

Article 82(4) of the Constitution of Uganda provides that no business shall be transacted in Parliament other than election to the office of Speaker at any time that office is vacant.

