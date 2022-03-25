Nigeria: 2023 - Please Support President of Igbo Extraction, Aspirant Begs Nigerians

A Presidential aspirant on the platform of Accord Party, Dr. Solomon Uchenna Wining, has appealed to Nigerians to support the quest for President Muhammadu Buhari's successor to be of Igbo extraction.

Wining, who is the presiding Archbishop of Majesty Worship Embassy, in a statement by his media Director, Nze Nweke Nweke, said an average Igbo man is truly faithful and committed to the ideals of national unity and integration.

According to him, because of Ndigbo's belief in national unity and integration, they are found in every part of country.

"Igbo remain the only tribe in the country that can be found in every part of the Nation, living peacefully with the people and developing such areas. They live in every community and develop it like they are indigene of areas, where they found themselves," he said.

According to him, the only way to end agitations in all parts of the country is to give every ethnic group in the country a sense of belonging.

Tracing the leadership of Nigeria from 1999 till date, the cleric turned politician said, "Following the demise of Alhaji Umaru Musa Yar'Adua, the Vice President, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan succeeded him, as stipulated by the Constitution of the land and he assumed the office of the President on May 6, 2010, and his tenure ended on May 29, 2015. Thereafter, President Muhammadu Buhari assumed the mantle of leadership of the Country on May 29, 2015, and his tenure will end on May 29, 2023.

"While Ndigbo that are regarded as a major tribe and stakeholders in Nigeria, were heading up to succeed Chief Obasanjo after his eight years rule, many, not only prominent but qualified Igbo sons and daughters lined up as presidential materials, but Nigeria politicians dropped them and made Musa Yar'Adua as Chief Olusegun Obasanjo's successor. This raised serious moral questions about the place of the Igbo in the power equation.

"Today, as the quest for the successor of President Muhammadu Buhari gathers momentum , some old fashioned politicians and Nigerians are ganging up against the popular clamour for a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction. Nigerians should see reasons to support all moves being made by Ndigbo to produce the nation's next president" he said.