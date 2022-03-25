Nigeria: NNPC Loaded 995m Litres of Petrol to States, Abuja in 14 Days

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPC) has loaded 994.479 million litres of petrol worth N164.175bn (at N165/litre) to the states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the last 14 days with Lagos, Kano and Niger having the highest demand.

Nigeria's capital city has witnessed continuous fuel queues at the retail stations spreading to other states in the north. Authorities have blamed rising diesel costs for petrol tankers and other logistics issues for low petrol supply to Abuja.

According to petrol loading and destination data of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) published by NNPCL on Wednesday, Abuja/FCT was not among the 11 high demand states as the average daily petrol evacuation from the depots in Lagos for the states was 71.03m litres during the period.

Among the top three states, Lagos received 12.16m litres/day, Kano got 6.43m litres/day while Niger got 4.83m litre/ day of petrol.

The destination states were categorized into 11 high demand states representing 64% of the petrol supply; 14 medium demand states (29%) and 12 low demand states (7% petrol supply).

Analysis of the petrol distribution figure showed that the 11 high demand states got 640.873m litres of petrol with Lagos getting 170.2m. Kano got 90m, Niger got 67.6m, Zamfara got 44.1m while the least supply was 31.3m to Anambra.

The 14 medium states got 287.159m litres with Rivers leading (28.5m litres). Enugu got 28.2m, Plateau got 25.6m, FCT got 24m, Benue received 23m litres while the least supply of 12m litres went to Borno.

For the 12 low demand states which got 66.447 litres, Kogi topped with 8.3m litres. Taraba received 7.6m, Kebbi got 7.4m while the lowest petrol supply which is 1.1m litres during the period went to Jigawa.