Nigeria: Kaduna Govt Relaxes Curfew in Kaura, Jema'a Local Government Areas

Kaduna State government has relaxed the 24-hour curfew it imposed on Kaura and Jema'a local government areas of the state.

The commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement said the decision to relax the curfew period from 6pm to 6am was reached after a review of the security situation presented by security agencies at a peace engagement.

He said with this development, there will be movement in the areas from 6am to 6pm, while the curfew is to be observed from 6pm to 6am daily.

"The government wishes to reiterate that the initial declaration of the 24-hour curfew was to avert the escalation of violence. Monitoring of the situation will continue. Should security assessments necessitate it, the government will not hesitate to revert to a 24-hour curfew" Aruwan said.

Last Sunday, gunmen attacked and killed at least 34 people and burnt several houses and other property in Kaura and Jema'a local government areas.