Nigeria: APC Convention - Consensus Deal Shaky 24hrs After Buhari's Meeting With Aspirants

Barely 24 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari met with aspirants for the national chairmanship position of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the consensus arrangement for the party's top position is still shrouded in uncertainty, as some of the aspirants yesterday insisted on an open contest.

The aspirants rejected the consensus arrangement adopted by President Muhammadu Buhari and governors on the party's platform which favoured one of them, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

At a meeting held at the presidential villa on Wednesday, the APC governors conceded to Buhari's preferred aspirant, Senator Adamu.

In the consensus arrangement, the president and the governors were also said to have settled for Iyiola Omisore as national secretary; former Senate president, Ken Nnamani, as deputy national chairman (South), and Abubakar Kyari as deputy national chairman (North).

But with 24 hours to the national convention, LEADERSHIP Friday gathered last night that the aspirants maintained their ground that the contest must be thrown open.

There are seven chairmanship aspirants for the chairmanship race, Saliu Mustapha, Senator Sani Musa, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, George Akume, Abdulaziz Yari and Mohammed Etsu have already been screened for the race.

It was gathered that at a meeting which lasted for over three hours at the residency of former Benue State governor and currently the minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affair, George Akume, six of the aspirants resolved to invoke sections 82(3) and 84(9) of the Electoral Act 2022 which provides that political parties must provide obtain written consent from aspirants before adopting consensus candidates.

Clause 84(9) (a) of the Electoral Act states: "A political party that adopts a consensus candidate shall secure the written consent of all cleared aspirants for the position, indicating their voluntary withdrawal from the race and their endorsement of the consensus candidate."

If the aspirants stick to their position that the chairmanship contest should be thrown open, the consensus arrangement would be a nullity by the provision of the Electoral Act.

A source privy to the meeting who did not want his name in print because he is not authorised to speak for the aspirants said, "The aspirants were not even swayed by the appeal made by President Buhari that the N20million used to purchase the nomination forms should be refunded to them. They insisted that in the spirit of fairness, the party should provide a level playing ground for them to test their popularity".

It was also learnt that after the meeting in Akume's residence, the aspirants proceeded to another meeting with some APC governors where they insisted that it was an open contest or nothing.

In a bid to persuade them to accept the consensus deal sealed by Buhari and the governors, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, and chief of staff to the president, Prof Ibrahim Gambari met with the aspirants last night at about 9pm at the office of the SGF.

At the time of filing this report, it was clear whether the aspirants yielded to persuasion of the SGF and Gambari to accept the decision of the president and the government on consensus candidacy.

Confirming the development, Nasarawa State governor and chairman of the media and publicity sub-committee of the national convention, Engr Abdullahi Sule, noted that the aspirants for the chairmanship position were yet to make their position on the proposed consensus arrangement.

Sule who was accompanied by minister of Information and Culture, co-chairman, Lai Mohammed; presidential spokesman Garba Shehu, and secretary of the sub-committee, told journalists briefed journalists on the preparations for the convention.

He said, "You said most of the aspirants have already agreed to the consensus request yesterday; they have not made it public to us yet".

He said every true member and stakeholder in APC have enormous respect for Buhari as leader of the party and his request for a consensus chairman would be granted as it will be in the interest of the party.

Sule said, "We strongly believe that he will not do something just for selfish reasons, for greed or for anything that will be against the interest of the party. He is interested in ensuring the unity of the party. So he's not doing anything for his personal benefit.

"That is the kind of leader we have. That is why each time he speaks everyone listens because they know he is not doing it for any personal benefit. That is his request and I am telling you his request will be honoured because we know he is doing it sincerely for the benefit of the party."

The Nasarawa State Governor also confirmed the president's appeal for the refund of the N20 million used for the purchase of nomination forms to aspirants that would step down for a consensus candidate.

PMB Lobbies Lawmakers, Warns Against Squabbles, Distractions

Meanwhile, Senators and members of the House of Representatives on the platform of the governing APC yesterday endorsed the consensus arrangement of the party ahead of tomorrow's national convention of the party.

This was after they met with President Buhari at the presidential villa.

Addressing the APC caucus of National Assembly, the president reminded members of the proximity of the election dates set by INEC, admonishing that positions should be harmonised with a bigger picture of winning elections and providing good governance.

He urged leaders and members of the APC to channel their energies into improving the fortunes of the party in the forthcoming elections and avoid squabbling that easily distracts and creates disharmony.

He said, "As you all know, the national convention of our party, which we have committed to, is holding on the 26th March, 2022. And we cannot afford to do anything that will jeopardize the chances of the party in the 2023 General Elections.

"The limited time frame of the INEC time table does not permit us any room for delay or further squabbling. We must therefore in the light of this reality consistently keep our eyes on the ball and refuse any distraction."

President Buhari told the lawmakers that a zoning template was produced and adopted by the party after wide consultations in order to ensure that the leadership was reflective of the diversity in unity while representing various dynamic interests.

"It is imperative that we adhere to that template," he noted, adding that "the time available to us is limited and I therefore enjoin you to collaborate with the various stakeholders within and outside your respective states and zones to agree to work together and harmoniously in electing into the allotted positions appropriately, as stipulated in the provided template.

"This will not only produce a smooth process and limit friction but will enhance the image of the party positively and strengthen our overall position of dominance in the political space."

The APC lawmakers were led to the meeting by the Senate President, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawal and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Speaking with State House correspondents after the meeting, Senate President Ahmed Lawan, said the meeting of the Principal Officers of the Assembly which was at the instance of the president Buhari was to ensure a rancour-free convention as well as remain focused in delivering development projects to the people.

He explained that the president emphasized the need for party members to be united ahead of the exercise, adding that it was a very important convention for the party.

He said, "We hope that would have achieved so much consensus in selecting and electing the officers for this party so that when we go into the convention, most of the officers would be for affirmation or confirmation."

On whether the lawmakers have endorsed the consensus arrangement, he said, "The essence of these engagements is for the party to achieve consensus, and consensus is a process. It doesn't just happen like that. So I believe that before we go into the convention square on Saturday, by the grace of God, we would have a lot of consensus reached and maybe the sort of document that we call or refer to as unity list, that is bringing all the agreed positions where consensus have been achieved in the various sections or geopolitical zones of the country.

"Only yesterday (Wednesday) we had a meeting of the Northeast, and we have achieved consensus, and other zones are either about to conclude or will conclude before the end of tomorrow, Friday. But by Saturday, I think the answers will all be there for everybody to see.

"So, on the issue of why allow other people to buy forms, I think democracy does not prevent anybody from buying forms. What democracy does is to provide opportunity for everyone having some guiding principles. If a position is zoned until a consensus is reached, everybody who thinks he or she has something to offer can go and buy the form and also throw his or her hat into the ring."

On his part, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, described the meeting as a productive one, saying the whole idea is to encourage all stakeholders to unite and have a peaceful and very successful convention.

"This meeting was a productive one. As many of you are aware, the president in the last couple of days has been having meetings with stakeholders towards the convention that is coming up on Saturday. And the whole idea is to encourage all stakeholders to unite, have a common front, and have a peaceful rancour-free and successful convention," he said.

President Hosts APC Founding Fathers

Also, President Buhari yesterday night hosted APC national leader and presidential aspirant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu; first chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande; Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and some other founding fathers of the party to a dinner at the presidential villa.

Also in attendance were chairman of APC caretaker committee, Mai Mala Buni; secretary to government of the federation, Boss Mustapha and Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari.

Others are the minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, Senator Rochas Okorocha, former Kano State governor, Ibrahim Shekarau and former Sokoto State governor, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko.

Details of the interactive dinner held behind closed doors were not disclosed.

The dinner, LEADERSHIP gathered, was organized for the president to show his appreciation to the critical stakeholders for their continued support, understanding and cooperation to his administration as well as keeping faith with the goals and ideals of the governing party for national salvation.

It was gathered that the engagement was also in furtherance of genuine efforts by the president to ensure a rancor-free and successful national convention of the party billed for tomorrow.

Buni Meets APC Lawmakers

The APC federal lawmakers also met with chairman of the APC caretaker committee and Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni at the party's national secretariat.

After the meeting, Senate President Ahmed Lawan said they were at the secretariat to show solidarity with members of the caretaker committee who he said have done so well.

"The Senate APC caucus is happy with the way they have been running our party for the past two years. They have done so well and deserve our continuous support for the standout commitment, dedication and loyalty. We as a party feel that this is the moment that is critical to the existence of APC and Nigeria. We need to get the convention right. We need to have a very successful convention where we will elect our leaders that will run the affairs of this party for the next four years.

"As I speak we are trying to achieve consensus all over the states and the zones and by the time we get to the election ground, I'm sure there will be very few elective offices that will be required to be contested because we would have achieved consensus.

Thank you very much," Lawan stated.