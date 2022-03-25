Gambia: GFF Women's League Reschedule Matches Set for Weekend

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Women's League Division one and two re-scheduled matches are set for the weekend.

As part of the rescheduled fixtures, Abuko United will square-off with Red Scorpions at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field on Friday at 3pm.

Jeshwang-based team, Red Scorpions slipped in their week-six reschedules fixtures after drawing goalless with City Girls on Sunday at the Live Your Dream Sports Academy in Basori.

Red Scorpions are now sitting second place on the table standing with 16 points leveled on points with league leaders, The Gambia Police Force on goal difference.

Red Scorpion are yet to taste defeat so far in the league campaign, wining five games and drawing one.

Abuko United who continue their struggle in the league campaign bagged 5 points after six league matches. They won one match, draw two and lost three.

Meanwhile, in Second Tier on Thursday 24 March 2022, Kinteh's FC will welcome Koita FC at the Kiti Football Field.

Old Jeshwang based-club Kinteh's FC have accumulated 12 points ahead of today's encounter.

They won three matches, draw three and lost two.

On Sunday 28 March 2022, Koita FC will host Foni Girls at the same venue.

Bakoteh-based team, Koita occupy third spot after seven league matches. They collected 16 points.