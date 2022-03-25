Liberia: PYJ Risks Bloody Nose in Nimba

Nimba County — Barely 19 months to Presidential and legislative elections in Liberia, an air of disappointment and frustration seemed to be brewing among the people of Nimba County over alleged neglect from their lawmakers with threats to give long-serving Senator Prince Yormie Johnson a bloody nose at the poll in 2023.

At a groundbreaking ceremony recently in the county, he reminded voters that he laid down his life for the Nimba people during the Liberian civil war, so they should elect him for a third term that could crown him as the longest-serving senator of the vote-rich county with 27 years at the Liberian Senate.

However, several callers on a community radio station, Hot FM in Ganta City, Nimba say they are disappointed and frustrated in PYJ who was elected in 2005 and 2011 respectively, for his lack of leadership.

According to them, since they elected Senator Johnson, he is yet to make any significant impact in their lives except creating troubles and sowing seeds of discord and disunity among Nimbaians.

The callers lament that people in the county are suffering, particularly rural dwellers, including the people of Buu-Yao District, where PYJ hails from.

They continue that Senator Johnson, who is also political leader of his Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) party and Chairperson of the Nimba Legislative Caucus, has failed to provide leadership for caucus. Instead, they accuse him of causing trouble among peaceful citizens.

Most of the callers call on the international community, mainly the American Embassy near Monrovia to mount pressure on the need establish a war and economic crimes court for Liberia to prosecute Sen. Johnson and other warlords indicted by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission for committing heinous crimes and crimes against humanity during the civil crisis.

Other callers express disappointment and frustrations for voting for Senator Prince Johnson since 2005 up to present, and vow to campaign against the third-term bid of the self-proclaimed god father of Nimba politics come 2023.

Recently during a groundbreaking ceremony in Gbor Whyeplay Town, Nimba County District#4, Sen Johnson begged his kinsmen to give him a third term and to re-elect President George Weah, who similarly seeks re-election next year. Editing by Jonathan Browne