Liberia: Israel to Support Liberia's Health and Agriculture Sectors

Newly accredited Israeli Ambassador to Liberia, Ms. Shlomit Sufa names Agriculture and Health as a priority area her government intends to support in Liberia in line with the Government of Liberia Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development or PAPD.

"We are here to support the government entity that is coordinating most of the assistance that we provide, and agriculture is the tool that we use to help Liberia get back to development", Ambassador Sufa says.

Speaking with reporters after presenting her Letter of Credence to President George Manneh Weah at the Executive Mansion in Monrovia, the Israeli Envoy notes that as part of efforts to rebuild Liberia, several Liberian students are in Israel, undergoing technical studies in the field of agriculture.

She says besides, several senior officials from the Ministry of Agriculture are currently in Israel learning about the Israeli agricultural sector and policies.

She adds that after their studies the beneficiaries will return home to help build on the knowledge acquired, adding that they will serve as trainers of trainers, not contributing to self-capacity building but national capacity building of the country.

Meanwhile, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Israel, Ms. Sufa thanks President Weah for the warm reception accorded her upon arrival in Liberia.

She recalls how Liberia and Israel have enjoyed excellent friendships over the years, indicating that Liberia played a pivotal role in the formation of the State of Israel.

She explains that such support was vividly demonstrated at various international forums, mainly at the United Nations and the African Union.

"For this level of cooperation and support, the people of Israel are full of gratitude for Liberia," Amb. Sufa adds. She says Israel is happy to reach out to Liberia by supporting the government's flagship development agenda, Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development.

Recalling President Weah's visit to Israel and his request for Israel's technical support to the country, she reveals that at the behest of her government, several Liberian students are undergoing technical studies in the field of Agriculture in Israel.

She says the students will contribute to Liberia's prosperity upon their return, and this is an example of how Israel is helping the Government of Liberia realize its development agenda.

Amb. Sufa also recounts her predecessor's relentless efforts in resuscitating the health sector here and pledges to continue on a similar path.

In response, President Weah expresses satisfaction over what he terms a "Very cordial and long-lasting relationship existing between our two countries."