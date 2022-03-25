Liberia: UL Defends Koijee's Graduation

The President of the University of Liberia, Dr. Julius Sarwolo Nelson says the UL Administration did investigate and clear Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson Koijee of academic fraud, which led to his graduation recently.

He says anyone, who is not satisfied with the result of the probe as published by the University, is free to do whatever they can, adding that if they choose to denounce their degree, it will also be in line with the utilization of their human rights.

Dr. Nelson maintains that the fact remains that Mayor Koijee sat and passed the University Entrance and Placement exam, enrolled into the University, and with the blessing of God, graduated with honor.

Speaking at the Ministry of Information regular press briefing on Thursday, March 24, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Monrovia, he however warned that besides an individual having the right to denounce his or her degree, the University of Liberia also has the right to act accordingly, if it begot new information that says otherwise.

"We have the authority to revoke the degrees of those who are graduates of the University of Liberia, we have done it before and we will do it again." He notes.

In a rather very high tone, Dr. Nelson also emphasizes that when people graduate, it is the right of citizens to say whatever they please, because Liberia is a democratic nation therefore, people will always want to share what they feel and see.

"It is another thing when facts are provided by those who run the academic institution."

He says the University of Liberia is an academic institution that people attend for so many reasons, including to prepare themselves for the future therefore, the UL is not in competition with any graduate for their perspective about the operation of the University.

He continues that it is clear that before anyone becomes a graduate of the University, such a person must drink from the fountains of those who are lecturers of the University of Liberia.

"The degree they carry today was because of the signature of those who are the administrators of the University of Liberia", he points out.

Meanwhile, Mayor Jefferson Koijee graduated with honor (CUMLAUDE) obtaining a Bachelor of Public Administration (BPA) degree from the A. Romeo Horton College of Business and Public Administration of the University of Liberia (UL) on March 19, 2022, amidst rumors that he did not meet qualification for graduation, which the UL Administration has since denied.