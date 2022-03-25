Liberia: GAC Wants Civil Servants Payroll Audited

24 March 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Bridgett Milton

The General Auditing Commission (GAC) has written to the House of Representatives requesting an audit of Civil Servants' payroll for the period of January 1, 2018, to December 31, 2021.

In a communication sent to Plenary Thursday, 24 March 2022, the General Auditing Commission said the objective of the audit is to establish the completeness and accuracy of all payroll data, and to validate the existence of personnel enrolled in civil servants' payroll in Ministries and agencies.

The communication also stated that the GAC wants to establish the adequacy of controls over existing payroll systems and to establish the reasonableness of a seamless migration of payroll data from the existing ATAPS system to civil servants management systems.

The communication under the signature of GAC Deputy Auditor-General Winsley S. Nanka said during the audit, documents will be provided to facilitate the audit.

Nanka also said as they strive to promote transparency, accountability, fiscal probity and good governance across the Government of Liberia, the agency will request the payroll journals for civil servants of the House of Representatives for six months from July 1, 2021, to December 2021.

He said the GAC will also need the payroll debit instructions sent to banks for payment to accounts of civil servants of the House of Representatives for July 1, 2021, to December 2021 and mobile money payments to accounts of civil servants of the House of Representatives for July 1, 2021, to December 2021.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has forwarded the communication to its for further actions.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X