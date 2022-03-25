Liberia: Non-Poro Members Living in Constant Fear in Golakonneh District, Grand Cape Mounty County

Monrovia — Condo Reconciliation Group Inc., a US-based peace advocacy group, with headquarters in Monrovia, says it has learnt with serious concern the rampant violations of the rights of ordinary, peaceful citizens, mainly non-poro members in Golakonneh District, Grand Cape Mounty County at the volition by practitioners of Poro Society.

The non-poro members, Condo gathered, have been consistently ordered indoors often at night by the Devil only to get up the next morning to see their livestock such as sheep, goats, chickens been stolen and shops looted.

In a press release issued in Monrovia on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 under the signature of Mr. Kabah M. Trawally, Executive Director, Condo recalls that in a incident, which occurred on March 7, 2022, the Devil ordered people indoor at about 7pm in the heavily populated mining town of Weanju.

According to Condo, a businessman and a shop owner with the name of Mohammed Sheriff had his shop vandalized with goods and cash worth US$1,615 and 151,800 LD taken away and the building heavily destroyed in the process.

At the same time, the US based Peace advocacy group says it also learnt that a couple of days after this incident, a businessman with the name of Alusinee Mara was abducted and forcibly initiated by members of the Poro Society at Mana Gorduwa Junction while on a commercial motorbike traveling to another town.

The victim is said to still be in the hands of his abductors, despite receiving a ransom of 15,000 LD for his release.

On Monday 14, March, Condo dispatched a team to the District to ascertain the allegations. It can be recalled that the Government of Liberia (GoL) recently a placed a four year- moratorium on all practices of bringing out the Devil in cities and towns in Grand Cape Mount County.

But residents in Lofa Bridge, Gold Camp, Tahn and Weajue, all from the Golakonneh District have repeatedly been victimized by this practice in defiance of the moratorium.

According to the Deputy Mandingo Governor of Grand Cape Mount County, Mr. Amara Kamara, these incidents have always been brought to the attention of the District Authority but no concrete action has been taken to stop the abuses.

"As citizens, we are under no obligation to compromise our rights to freedom of movement but we always choose to go indoors when they order us as a sign of respect for their culture and for the sake of peace and peaceful coexistence. We did not know that this has become a pretext for criminal activities," Condo quotes Mr. Kamara as saying.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"If the District Authorities continue to ignore our plight, we will have no recourse but to defend ourselves," he added.

The Lofa Bridge Details Police Commander, Inspector Chris M. Dowah confirmed the incident in Weajue on 7 March and said that a criminal investigation has been launched.

"Condo sees this frequent unleashing of the Devils on people in flagrant disrespect to government's order, just to rob peaceful and law abiding residents of their peace and valuable properties is a serious impediment to national peace and security of the country and is therefore asking the Government to prevail on the local authorities to ensure that law and order and protection of the rights of all people and properties are guaranteed," the US based peace advocacy group asserts.

"Unlike land disputes, this activity poses bigger threat to the security and peace of this country because it borders on personal security, economic right and freedom of movement in pursuit of survival needs on a daily basis. If it cannot be stopped as evidenced, there must be a national dialogue of all stakeholders to carve a framework that will guarantee all cultural practices but within the confine of the laws, for the safety and security of all none members as they go about their normal activities," the US based peace advocacy group further asserts.

Meanwhile, Condo has described the situation as a national security concern and must be urgently addressed or else it has the propensity to undermine the peace and stability of the country.