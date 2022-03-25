Liberia: Sekou Jomanday's Doramart Company Accused of 'Robbing' Local Businessmen of Over U.S.$14k for Supply of Rice

Monrovia — Two businessmen in Liberia have accused the management of Doramart Trade Limited of allegedly "robbing" them of the supply of more than a container full of 25kg bags of rice they paid for at the company over a year ago.

Located in Sayon Town on the Bushrod Island, outside Monrovia, Doramart is a local trading company owned and operated by one Sekou Jomanday. It is also a subsidiary to Jomanday Petroleum operating in Liberia.

The victims who accused the company include: Julius Caesar Clark, Proprietor of A. R Ventures Incorporated and Armadou M. Jalloh, owner of Duannah Business Center located in Red Light, Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with FrontPage Africa on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 on Ashmun Street in Monrovia, the victims complained that since they paid the amounts of US$10,040 and US$4,450 respectively for 803 bags and a container full of 25kg rice to the management of Doramart in March 2021, the company is allegedly refusing to deliver their goods.

Clark disclosed that after paying for the goods to the company along with his colleague, the management of Doramart, with dubious and criminal intent, brought contaminated rice to them, instead of the "royalty" brand rice which they previously paid for.

He added that after observing that the rice was not worth consumption, they requested the company to return the goods and refund their money.

"Doramart and us transacted business more than a year ago. They made us to believe that they can bring rice and other products. So, during the time there was rice crisis in Liberia, they asked us to invest. We gave them our money and they incorporated with some Indians and Pakistanis. When they brought the product (rice) it was deemed not to be correct. They return about 800 bags and they have not brought another product or return our money. I was robbed by Sekou Jomanday of US$10,040".

Company drilling us

"Anytime the company comes to me, they tell me whole lots of crooky things that they don't have goods and when the goods come, they will sell and they will do this or that".

Case reported, but police "compromising"?

The victims have reported the matter to the Ashmun Street police station in Monrovia due to the alleged failure of the management of Doramart to deliver their goods or return their money. However, they are sensing that the suspects are allegedly using their contacts in government to delay the case and abscond justice.

Sekou Jomanday and his Pakistani partner only identified as one Amin were the ones reported at the station.

Though the case has stayed about a week at the police station, LNP investigators have failed to send the matter to court for final adjudication.

Clark and Jalloh claimed that the case is being allegedly tempered with by the police on grounds that the manager of the company, Sekou Jomanday, is a "heavy hand".

In Liberia, "heavy hand" means a person who uses his connections with higher-ups in government to violate the rights of others or engage into lawless acts.

"I came to the law since Thursday and I think it has passed police jurisdiction. Every day when I come, the police can say the man asked for time and he will come back. They refused to give statements and the law allows them to walk. The police only told me that one Sheriff is signing for the man and Sheriff will bring the man back, " Clark added

Our Reporter who visited the police station when the case was reported observed that the suspects were made to vacate the station, with a promise to return this Thursday, without being signed for by a lawyer.

LNP investigators at the station refused to provide an update on the case on grounds that the head of the Major Crime Division was not in office to permit them to do so.

Emotional trauma

The victims are claiming that they have been emotionally traumatized as a result of the failure of the police to send the matter to court for the company to refund their money or deliver the goods.

According to them, the situation is becoming unbearable for them on a daily basis as they remain out of businesses, something which continues to impose hardship on them and their respective families.

"Do you know what it means for a businessman to loss US$10,040? I have played my part as a citizen; the law is not solving this case. I am emotionally traumatized and I can do anything, but I chose the law. They say they are "heavy hands" and they can do this or that. For me, I am not a heavy hand, but I will not go back to the law again".

What's the company saying

When contacted via telephone, Sekou Jomanday, the owner of Doramart, refused to respond to the allegations raised by the two businessmen.

Our Reporter again paid a visit at the Sayon Town offices of the company on the Bushrod Island in an effort to speak with Jomanday since in fact, he switched off his phone when he was contacted on his 0770775894 telephone number.

While in the compound of Doramart, Jomanday, angrily requested two security officers assigned at the entrance of the fence to put this writer outside upon his arrival.

"Why did you allow this man to enter in the fence? I don't even know him and I don't have an appointment with him. Is this how you people can do your security work? Your put him outside", Jomanday stated in an arrogant manner.

Thinking that Jomanday overly reacted because he had just return from the police station along with his Pakistani partner, our Reporter again phoned him early Wednesday afternoon to accord him the opportunity to respond to the allegations raised by Clark and Jalloh. But the Doramart Head hanged off his phone after this writer introduced himself.

In less than three minutes, Jomanday called our Reporter and sounded these threatening words: "I don't know who you are and I don't have any dealing with you. If you keep harassing or calling me on my phone, I will sue you personally and the organization you are working for. I am telling you now".

Company hiding?

The offices of Doramart on the Bushrod Island are very difficult to locate due to the removal of the signboard from the wall for fear that the company could be easily located following the situation with the two aggrieved businessmen.

"I don't know what really they are hiding. They had a banner up here at their office before, but they just took it down. Maybe they don't want anyone to locate their offices", another businessman around Doramart, who preferred not to be named stated.

In Liberia, the adequate dispensation of justice in favor of the less fortunate remains an aged-old problem.

Corruption in the judicial has been regularly unearthed in previous State Department Reports released on Liberia by the United States government.

Final judgments into cases involving financially potent Liberian citizens, foreigners or companies are delivered against less fortunate and aggrieved citizens or groups by Magistrates or Judges for personal gains.

This makes the justice system in the country to be impartial, with ordinary Liberians being victimized the most.