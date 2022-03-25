Liberia: U.S. Embassy Calls On Ameu's Students to Uphold Integrity in Their Professional Careers

Monrovia — The Deputy Chief of Mission at the United States Embassy near Monrovia Joel Maybury has told students studying Mass Communication at the African Methodist Episcopal University to use integrity as a hallmark in enhancing their professional careers.

The Deputy Chief of Mission at the United States Embassy near Monrovia made the statement when he served as the keynote speaker at the AMEU Mass Communication Department one-day Symposium on the value of Community Journalism and Diplomacy.

Speaking Tuesday to a group of Mass Communication students and a few Political Science students at the AMEU's Graduate School Hall, Mr. Maybury says he was glad to speak to the Mass Communication Student Association of the African Methodist Episcopal University on the Value of Community Journalism and Diplomacy.

During his lecture, he stressed the need for students reading Mass Communication to give preference to their respective community regarding social issues like, health, education, human interest, community affairs and should avoid what he terms as detail of political problems.

"Students who are fostering their career in this field of study should inculcate ethical values of community Journalism with sensitive concentration, to focus on reporting situations on a day to day void of politics, and should see reason to give first reportage of his or her community, Maybury said.

The Deputy Chief of Mission at the United States Embassy near Monrovia added: "As aspiring journalists you should have integrity, work for a cause, focus on your community development and do what you can do for your country then what your country can do for you."

Also, during his presentation, Mr. Maybury encourages the students to seek and find opportunities in studying how to become a diplomat to serve his or her country and lamented that they should learn to give preference to the AMEU Library in making research on some of the American books that are on the American's shelve.