Liberia: Who Killed Princess? Lifeless Body of Young Woman Found in Pool of Blood At Elwa Junction

25 March 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — Police in Monrovia are investigating circumstances leading to the mysterious death of Princess Cooper, a resident of the St. Paul Bridge community, Montserrado County.

The deceased was seen early Thursday afternoon in a fence behind the FAWAZ BUILDING Materials & General Goods And ELWA Store Inc. stores at ELWA Junction in Paynesville.

The deceased, according to reports, was a professional Caterer.

According to Journalist Chris Kieh, Princess Cooper left her house early Thursday morning to do some catering work around the Capitol By-Pass area.

While there, Princess received a call and told her workmates that she was going somewhere and would return shortly.

After an hour, she placed a Messenger video call to a friend only identified as Welleh, and when Welleh answered the call, Princess Cooper said, "They killing me ooh! Ia here they killing me ooh!" and she later hung up.

Welleh said, when she answered the call, she noticed blood coming out of the deceased's mouth. When she returned the call, the phone rang endlessly.

Princess was discovered dead at the back of a Building Material Store in the ELWA Junction area after some kids had climbed on a plum tree to pick plum when they noticed the person lying in the pool of blood.

