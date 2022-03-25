Liberia: Saah Joseph Optimistic of Development for Youths of Monsterrado Following Meeting With Rhode Island Governor

Monsterrado County — Monsterrado County Senator Saah Joseph has had a 'fruitful' meeting with the governor of Rhode Island, Daniel J. Mckee in furtherance of the burgeoning United States of America and Liberia bilateral relations.

Governor McKee, born 16 June 1951, is an American businessman and politician serving as the 76th governor of Rhode Island since March 2021.

During the meeting, Senator Joseph advanced to Governor McKee one of his commitments which seek to add value to Liberia's efforts to develop and support an educational system that will unlock the expertise, innovative spirit, and entrepreneurial capacity of young Liberians.

"My meeting with Governor McKee was successful and I was able to present the case of the youths of Montserrado County. After my presentation, the governor grew interest and asked me to submit a proposal of the program I have earmarked for youths of Monsterrado County," he said.

Senator Joseph, meanwhile, welcomed the opportunity and said it will go a long way in complementing the efforts of his leadership and the Government of Liberia, particularly in broad areas of promoting education and technology learning.

Senator Joseph said one of the dividends of meeting Governor McKee is the fact that Monsterrado County has been asked to send two persons to the United States of America for a vocational training he intends to run.

"Looking at the partnership with their vocational schools as well. Other needs that Montserrado County has will be considered especially things that can't be used here," he added.

Saah Joseph said a significant aspect of his tenure as senator of Monsterrado County is investing in the young people not only in Monsterrado County but Liberia and scouting for opportunities for young people to develop their ideas, as well as their leadership and entrepreneurship skills.

Governor McKee praised the partnership with Senator Joseph and said It is a great opportunity that will help bring the people of Monsterrado County and the United States closer.

Governor McKee said he was delighted that this new partnership with Senator Joseph will offer even more opportunities to young people of his county as they prepare for their futures.