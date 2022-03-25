Liberia: Rev. Hart Steps Down As Episcopal Diocesan Archbishop in June

Monrovia — The Diocesan Arch Bishop of the Episcopal Church in Liberia, Most Rev. Dr. Jonathan B. B. Hart has officially announced his resignation as Bishop of the church.

According to a communication bearing the signature of Bishop Hart, a copy of which is in the possession of FrontPageAfrica, the resignation is expected to take effect effectively on Wednesday, June 1.

The resignation will also see Bishop Hart retiring as Arch Bishop of the Inter Providence of West Africa (IPWA) and Primate Metropolitan Arch Bishop of the church Providence of West Africa.

"Fellow Episcopalian owing to my ill health which makes it difficult to continue serving as Diocesan Bishop, I have peacefully decided that I will resign and retire as Bishop of the Episcopal Church of Liberia on Wednesday, June 1, 2022," the communication said.

"This being the case, I will also resign and retire as Arch Bishop of the Internal Providence of West Africa (IPWA) and Primate Metropolitan Arch Bishop of the Church of the Province of West Africa."

He, however, lauded the Episcopal Church for the opportunity given him to serve as its bishop for several years, promising to maintain the spirit of improving the ministries of the church.

At the same time, Bishop Hart hailed members of the church for holding the diocese up to the task, especially holding a successful and special Diocesan Convention which elected the Very Rev. Dr. James B. Sellee as Bishop Co-adjutor of the Episcopal Church of Liberia.

Congratulating Rev. Dr. Seller for his election, Bishop Hart noted that the Second Sunday of Easter, April 24, has been set as the day for the consecration and ordination ceremony.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Religion Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The ceremony is expected to be held at the Trinity Cathedral.

Nevertheless, he has assured members of the Episcopal Church of his willingness to continue working alongside the Bishop Co-adjutor of the church until his retirement.

Bishop Hart further urged members of the congregation to rally around their new Bishop to promote the work of God in the denomination Diocese.

He also commended the church's current Vicar General for serving diligently since his appointment.

"To the Venerable Sie Sunday Freeman, words are inadequate to express to you my sincere gratitude for the able manner you served as Vicar General for our Diocese since you were appointed to this position a little over two years ago," Bishop Hart noted.

"Your frequent contact with me while I have been away from the Diocese has made out work much easier than was previously anticipated."