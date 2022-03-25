Nigeria/Ghana: Nigeria V Ghana - 11 Super Eagles Who May Start and Four Important Duels to Watch

PREMIUM TIMES looks at the Super Eagles and picks the 11 players that should be tasked with getting a good result against the Black Stars on Friday in Kumasi.

We are not Augustine Eguavoen, neither are we Emmanuel Amuneke but we can choose the 11 starters for Nigeria based on antecedents (this is without knowing how they trained) and because they possess the qualities needed to get a positive result against the Black Stars of Ghana in the first leg of the FIFA 2022 World Cup playoffs slated for the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Goalkeeper

Daniel Akpeyi over Francis Uzoho

I can imagine the noise and the din at the Baba Yara Stadium so the calmest person and also the most vocal must be the Super Eagles goalkeeper. Without the ball, he sees everything and how the opposition is building their attacks. He must be capable of continuously talking to especially his defenders and moving them around like pawns on a chessboard. Uzoho is a good goalkeeper but he is too silent for this occasion.

Defenders

Ola Aina (RB); Kenneth Omeruo over William Troost-Ekong; Leon Balogun, Zaidu Sanusi

I choose Omeruo over Ekong because of his experience in this kind of encounter. The Watford defender can get easily flustered and has a challenge with lofted balls. Omeruo is solid in one-on-one battles and is canny enough to meet head-on whatever shenanigans the Ghanaian strikers come up with.

Balogun is chosen because of his capability to progress the ball from defence and he has played in the fiery Scottish derby involving Rangers and Celtic.

Sanusi is chosen because he is a hard-nosed defender, who will not give a quarter to his opponent.

Midfielders

In a 4-3-3; I will go with Shehu Abdullahi, Oghenekaro Etebo (first 45 minutes), Joe Aribo

Abdullahi is preferred over Frank Onyeka and Innocent Bonke because of his calmness in tackle and he can play the position, which he sometimes fills for his Cypriot side. Etebo comes in despite flaky match fitness because of his ability to get on the ball and not be knocked off. There will be moments, especially in the first half, when just getting on the ball with confidence will take away the edge of the Ghanaian's expected aggressive approach.

Aribo, as the No.10, is capable of playing the box-to-box midfield role. He can defend and he likes to ghost into the opponent's box to sniff out scoring chances.

Forwards

Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Osimhen

Two of these three pick themselves. Moses plays in a Nantes side who defend from the front and compactly. Osimhen on his very good day will be a nightmare for any defender while Chukwueze is able to dribble and run with the ball though he has not been impressive for Nigeria in the last five matches.

Four important duels to watch

Osimhen vs Daniel Amartey

Having missed out at the AFCON due to the Covid-19 infection, Osimhen leads the attack for the Eagles and he is in good form. The energetic forward has been impressive in front of goal since his recovery from a face injury he sustained last year.

The 23-year old has scored a total of 11 goals in 20 appearances for his club so far this season, likewise, he also contributed five goals in eight appearances in 2021. Meanwhile, Daniel Amartey has been an ever-present feature for Leicester City's defence line.

Amartey can boast of four clean sheets so far this season with four interceptions per game. But the Ghanian defence will require extra efforts to prevent the fiery Striker during the encounter.

Jordan Ayew vs Leon Balogun

The more comfortable ball-playing centre-back is Leon Balogun, and he will be charged to lead the Eagles' defence. Ever since the Rangers of Scotland man returned from injury, he has been involved in his club's last four games.

Jordan Ayew also just recovered from Covid-19 but he will pose a major challenge for the 33-year-old during the game. Although the Ghanian forward is struggling for playing time in his club, Crystal Palace, he can be very unpredictable in his approach.

Thomas Partey vs Joe Aribo

In-form Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey will direct affairs for Ghana and it will be left to Joe Aribo to try and nullify his influence. Partey had a disappointing outing at AFCON and will seek to redeem himself and once again prove his worth.

The defensive midfielder has been instrumental to Arsenal being in the top four position this season with his top-notch performances but will have to prevent Aribo from driving past him in midfield.

Aribo will again seek to repeat his outstanding performance during the World Cup qualifiers and AFCON where he connected seamlessly with the injured Wilfred Ndidi. Aribo will be tasked with connecting the midfield to the attack on Friday.

Felix-Gyan vs Kenneth Omeruo

Ghana's new kid on the block is Roma's Felix-Gyan and the 19-year old will try to give the runaround to Nigeria's 2013 AFCON-winning defender.

While Omeruo has not played much this season through injuries, his experience and calmness should negate any youthful threat from Felix-Gyan, who is expected to make his debut for Ghana on Friday.